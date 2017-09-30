WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bryson

Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:02 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1022
Gone to Warrington
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:12 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3072
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
Gone to Warrington


Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:15 pm
atomic
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
Don't blame him,pubs are $hite in Leyth.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:22 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1022
Cokey wrote:
Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.



PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:28 pm
atomic
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
Peter Kay wrote:
PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes.


Ikea..
