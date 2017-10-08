WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:47 pm
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BIFFS BACK - THE 2017 SOUTHSTANDER.COM PREDICTION COMPETITION WINNER

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

I expect our esteemed site owner will be in touch with you this later in the year to arrange delivery of your prize - a 2018 Leeds Rhinos home shirt.

Thank you all for taking part this year and hopefully see you all again in February.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:31 pm

Thanks to FoxyRhino for again running the predictions competition. I know that his efforts are much appreciated by everyone who takes part.

Congratulations to our winner, please check your personal messages inbox.

Have a great off season and see you all next year in the predictions thread.
Image
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:12 pm
SouthStander.com wrote:
Thanks to FoxyRhino for again running the predictions competition. I know that his efforts are much appreciated by everyone who takes part.

Congratulations to our winner, please check your personal messages inbox.

Have a great off season and see you all next year in the predictions thread.


Seconded.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:24 pm
Well done Biff.

I am quickly becoming the Saints / Warrington of this; two finals in 4 years of doing it and both times I have bottled it!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:16 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Well done Biff- i remember you beat me in the final a couple of years ago, you are becoming the Leeds Rhinos of the prediction comp. Congrats :lol:

Cheers Biff i'll take that pal :lol:

I'd just like to say a big thank you to Foxy for again running this competition, your efforts are very much appreciated by everyone who participates each year :CLAP:

Commiserations to Jamie 101 for just losing out this time around

All the best of luck to everyone who participates next season and you'll definitely need plenty of it (Like I have this year) in order to get enough spot on predictions required to even make the top 4 play off's
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
