WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:47 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2961
Location: Leeds
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BIFFS BACK - THE 2017 SOUTHSTANDER.COM PREDICTION COMPETITION WINNER

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

I expect our esteemed site owner will be in touch with you this later in the year to arrange delivery of your prize - a 2018 Leeds Rhinos home shirt.

Thank you all for taking part this year and hopefully see you all again in February.
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:31 pm

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7010
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
Thanks to FoxyRhino for again running the predictions competition. I know that his efforts are much appreciated by everyone who takes part.

Congratulations to our winner, please check your personal messages inbox.

Have a great off season and see you all next year in the predictions thread.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Dadsylad, Danibo160, Eastern Wildcat, Edinburgh Warrior, Fallon, FC Here FC There, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, imwakefieldtillidie, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Les Norton, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, rhino65, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, TOMCAT, vsewo and 544 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,1312,85776,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM