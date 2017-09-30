WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Post a reply
2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:59 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2960
Location: Leeds
This week's results (after 80 minutes) were
Castleford 22 St Helens 22 DRAW
Leeds 18 Hull FC 16 - Leeds by 2


The scores are:

The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)

The Biffs Back
CAS 8 - 0 points
LEE 2 - 3 points
Total - 3 points

Rhino69
CAS 5 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point

The Biffs Back progresses to the Grand Final and Rhino69 leaves the competition

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)

Tvoc
CAS 14 - 0 points
HFC 8 - 0 points
Total - 0 points

Jamie101
CAS 18 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point

Jamie101 progresses to the Grand Final and Tvoc leaves the competition

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the prediction Grand Final is

The Biffs Back (1st) v Jamie101 (3rd)

This week's match is

Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)

---------------

Please send your predictions for the 80 minute result to me before kick-off on Saturday.

Good luck
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:00 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2960
Location: Leeds
Both finalists leaving it quite late to make their predictions.
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:21 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 741
Location: Back in Leeds :)
I have been moving house the last couple of days so been dashing around all over the place. Only heard about the Hardaker thing this afternoon..!
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:39 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4117
PM sent to Foxy

Best of luck Jamie 101
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:25 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2960
Location: Leeds
Just waiting for Jamie101s prediction now
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:38 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 741
Location: Back in Leeds :)
I have tried to send PM twice but not sure they have sent properly. Let me know if you have it; if not I will just post it again on this thread. Thanks :)
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:39 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2960
Location: Leeds
Predictions both in

The Biffs Back LEE 2

Jamie101 CAS 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:41 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 741
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Grand, it went through ok. Thanks for that. Good luck Biff - hope you win and I am wrong! :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Fallon, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, Keef Jr, leedsbarmyarmy, PudseyMac, Seth, WF Rhino and 424 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,3422,44976,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM