This week's results (after 80 minutes) were
Castleford 22 St Helens 22 DRAW
Leeds 18 Hull FC 16 - Leeds by 2
The scores are:
The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)
The Biffs Back
CAS 8 - 0 points
LEE 2 - 3 points
Total - 3 points
Rhino69
CAS 5 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point
The Biffs Back progresses to the Grand Final and Rhino69 leaves the competition
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)
Tvoc
CAS 14 - 0 points
HFC 8 - 0 points
Total - 0 points
Jamie101
CAS 18 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point
Jamie101 progresses to the Grand Final and Tvoc leaves the competition
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
So the prediction Grand Final is
The Biffs Back (1st) v Jamie101 (3rd)
This week's match is
Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
---------------
Please send your predictions for the 80 minute result to me before kick-off on Saturday.
Good luck
