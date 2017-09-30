WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Grand Final

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:59 pm
This week's results (after 80 minutes) were
Castleford 22 St Helens 22 DRAW
Leeds 18 Hull FC 16 - Leeds by 2


The scores are:

The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)

The Biffs Back
CAS 8 - 0 points
LEE 2 - 3 points
Total - 3 points

Rhino69
CAS 5 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point

The Biffs Back progresses to the Grand Final and Rhino69 leaves the competition

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)

Tvoc
CAS 14 - 0 points
HFC 8 - 0 points
Total - 0 points

Jamie101
CAS 18 - 0 points
LEE 8 - 1 point
Total - 1 point

Jamie101 progresses to the Grand Final and Tvoc leaves the competition

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the prediction Grand Final is

The Biffs Back (1st) v Jamie101 (3rd)

This week's match is

Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)

---------------

Please send your predictions for the 80 minute result to me before kick-off on Saturday.

Good luck

