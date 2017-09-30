(Website)

This week's results (after 80 minutes) were

Castleford 22 St Helens 22 DRAW

Leeds 18 Hull FC 16 - Leeds by 2





The scores are:



The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)



The Biffs Back

CAS 8 - 0 points

LEE 2 - 3 points

Total - 3 points



Rhino69

CAS 5 - 0 points

LEE 8 - 1 point

Total - 1 point



The Biffs Back progresses to the Grand Final and Rhino69 leaves the competition



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)



Tvoc

CAS 14 - 0 points

HFC 8 - 0 points

Total - 0 points



Jamie101

CAS 18 - 0 points

LEE 8 - 1 point

Total - 1 point



Jamie101 progresses to the Grand Final and Tvoc leaves the competition



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



So the prediction Grand Final is



The Biffs Back (1st) v Jamie101 (3rd)



This week's match is



Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)



---------------



Please send your predictions for the 80 minute result to me before kick-off on Saturday.



