Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:47 am
farewell fonua,sorry to see you go.safe journey home for you and your family.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:04 am
Been a beast for us and almost unplayable at times.
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:10 am
Anyone else open this thread hoping he'd changed his mind?!
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:34 am
Ha ha I did!! But his comments about "I don't know if I'll ever come back to This country" speak volumes I don't think his family have settled as well as he has do you? However its been an honour to watch a player the memory of whom will live long and of coarse as the years roll by he will be always remembered as one of the immortals of 2016.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
