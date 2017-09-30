WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mahe Fonua

Mahe Fonua
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:24 pm
Rugby Raider User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 814
Location: Playing League on The Close
Totally deserves his own page of thanks and tributes.

Been a great servant to Hull and one who will live forever in the Club's history.

Two Wembley wins, three Wembley tries and one of the best catchers of the attacking kick that the game has seen.

Totally embraced the great spirit running throughout the club these days.

Thanks Mahe and good luck in the NRL. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:29 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25145
Location: West Yorkshire
Sensational recruitment from Radders and Motu - been fantastic. Huge boots to fill both on the field in terms of talent and off the field in personality. It's been an absolute pleasure, hope he's a huge success at Wests and that some day he comes back to us.
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:53 pm
DannyB Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Oct 13, 2006 5:53 pm
Posts: 564
Location: HullFC
Best Centre then winger in the league for the past 2 years, going to be a massive miss
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:14 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4953
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
One of our best ever imports. Superb player. We'll really miss him
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:29 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17528
Brilliant signing who'll be missed. The occasional error aside he's been excellent at centre and on the wing. Great at taking the ball up and a brick wall in defence. He's a great character too and always comes across humble in interviews.

I wish him well at Wests, would love to see him back at Hull some day.
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:09 am
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 183
Fonua has been absolutely brilliant for us. Knew nothing at all about him when he signed too. I hope Faraimo is at least half as good as Fonua. Wish him all the best

With Fonua and Michaels leaving does that mean Rawsthorne will get some game time behind Tuli and Faraimo?
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:16 am
Cardiff_05 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5001
Location: Caerdydd
rodney_trotter wrote:
Fonua has been absolutely brilliant for us. Knew nothing at all about him when he signed too. I hope Faraimo is at least half as good as Fonua. Wish him all the best

With Fonua and Michaels leaving does that mean Rawsthorne will get some game time behind Tuli and Faraimo?


In the short term I'd imagine we're more likely to see Griffin as back-up winger. Rawsthorne has potential but probably needs to bulk up a little to play the role our wingers do.
Re: Mahe Fonua
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:33 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25145
Location: West Yorkshire
Cardiff_05 wrote:
In the short term I'd imagine we're more likely to see Griffin as back-up winger. Rawsthorne has potential but probably needs to bulk up a little to play the role our wingers do.

Agree - we've signed Miloudi as well but not sure how far off he is.

