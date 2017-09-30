Rugby Raider

Cheeky half-back



Been a great servant to Hull and one who will live forever in the Club's history.



Two Wembley wins, three Wembley tries and one of the best catchers of the attacking kick that the game has seen.



Totally embraced the great spirit running throughout the club these days.



Thanks Mahe and good luck in the NRL. Mrs Barista

Sensational recruitment from Radders and Motu - been fantastic. Huge boots to fill both on the field in terms of talent and off the field in personality. It's been an absolute pleasure, hope he's a huge success at Wests and that some day he comes back to us. DannyB



Best Centre then winger in the league for the past 2 years, going to be a massive miss Sebasteeno

One of our best ever imports. Superb player. We'll really miss him

