Totally deserves his own page of thanks and tributes.
Been a great servant to Hull and one who will live forever in the Club's history.
Two Wembley wins, three Wembley tries and one of the best catchers of the attacking kick that the game has seen.
Totally embraced the great spirit running throughout the club these days.
Thanks Mahe and good luck in the NRL.
