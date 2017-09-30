WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poor, poor, poor

Poor, poor, poor
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:12 pm
Mr Northstander
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 08, 2012 8:09 pm
Posts: 39
Last time I posted I was slated about what I said, sorry but the time for change went weeks, no months ago, hence where we are today as a club, supporters and town, sorry but in the dumps!

I hope the coaches all do the right thing for everyone and resign first thing Monday morning, complete failure, like the bankers in 2008, that's how bad it is today for the town!

I think we need a massive clear out of players, poor performance, no self discipline and many far too old to take this club and town to the next level!

I can't see any of our players we release being in SL next year, just not good enough or far too old!

We need a vibrant young team with a forward thinking coaching staff that can build good foundations for the future, one that is full of energy and aspirations to succeed, yes with a handful of experience but not players past their sell by date!

No matter what anyone says or thinks Dukes and his staff including Cunningham have lost it so it's time for change!
Loyal Leigh Fan since 1968
Re: Poor, poor, poor
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:18 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4089
Personally I would get Tony Smith in and pay him whatever he wants.
Image

Users browsing this forum: atomic, bentleyman, Bets'y Bulls, Bondo, captaincaveman, ColD, Ewwenorfolk, GBDougie, Genehunt, Google [Bot], Homenaway, ItchyandScratchy, Markypants, Nothus, Peter Kay, SaleSlim, scrum, steadygetyerboots-on, takethetwo, the rugbyman, Trust Me, Wilde 3 and 447 guests

