Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:10 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Will Dr Koukash join Derek next season at Leigh?
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:45 pm
Strong-running second rower

As new coach ???
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:26 pm
DB,I presume is the majority shareholder. Not sure what percentage he owns,but would say,there would be others to pay off,before even considering that.
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:27 am
atomic wrote:
DB,I presume is the majority shareholder. Not sure what percentage he owns,but would say,there would be others to pay off,before even considering that.

Atomic , it wouldn't be hard for a guy like Marwan to pay off the other shareholders ,I can see him coming to Leigh , after viewing a recent interview Derek gave.
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:59 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Atomic , it wouldn't be hard for a guy like Marwan to pay off the other shareholders ,I can see him coming to Leigh , after viewing a recent interview Derek gave.


And Marwan's interview on Northwest Tonight (Friday) was also telling. I'm sure he said words to the effect of I'd like to be an owner again of a rugby league team. I'm sure he'll pop up as a director of the club at some point next year.
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:06 am
Centurino wrote:
And Marwan's interview on Northwest Tonight (Friday) was also telling. I'm sure he said words to the effect of I'd like to be an owner again of a rugby league team. I'm sure he'll pop up as a director of the club at some point next year.


Think he may have Bradford on his radar
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:08 am
Centurino wrote:
And Marwan's interview on Northwest Tonight (Friday) was also telling. I'm sure he said words to the effect of I'd like to be an owner again of a rugby league team. I'm sure he'll pop up as a director of the club at some point next year.

I didn't see the interview on Friday.
Re: Marwan Koukash to Leigh
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:16 pm
I think db is doing a fantastic job and in all honesty I don't think it would work with them, it's db little baby is Leigh not meaning that in a derogatory way, but marwan wants a club to rise from the ashes so the bulls must be his destiny, this is only my opinion, but lie tell you something that championship is going to be really tasty next season

