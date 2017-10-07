WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poll time

Jukes in or out

Poll runs till Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:02 pm

In
0
No votes
Out
7
100%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 7
Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:02 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 665
After this season, what are your thoughts on the coach
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:10 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6114
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Not sure, but we have TOO many that's for sure, We just need a 1st team coach, an assistant, and a 'head of rugby'.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:13 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1022
Budgiezilla wrote:
Not sure, but we have TOO many that's for sure, We just need a 1st team coach, an assistant, and a 'head of rugby'.


Purtil - Head coach
Cunningham - Head of Rugby
cooke - Assistant Coach
Higham (if he retires) strength/fitness coach
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:42 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
All out fresh start..
Image
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:17 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5628
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
All out fresh start..


You paying there contracts off ??

Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.

That game was there for the taking, the players blew it, could we have coached that out of them or were the players not good enough ??
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:20 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
ColD wrote:
You paying there contracts off ??

Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.

That game was there for the taking, the players blew it, could we have coached that out of them or were the players not good enough ??


You paying their wages? Both the same,get shut.
Image
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:26 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5628
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
You paying their wages? Both the same,get shut.


No it's not as you well know, we are trying to set up a SL structure, the coaching set up I presume is for beyond first team rugby - relegation is not a disaster unless you want it to be :CHILL:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:50 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
ColD wrote:
No it's not as you well know, we are trying to set up a SL structure, the coaching set up I presume is for beyond first team rugby - relegation is not a disaster unless you want it to be :CHILL:


I'm not saying relegation is a disaster. I'm saying it should be a fresh start.7/8 penalties on the bounce is Championship level,thats where we are at again. By all means move them all to youth structures,but don't leave them in charge of the first team.

They've had their chance. Lets move on.
Image
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:57 pm
Genehunt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 108
Fantastic opportunity has gone begging imo .. i dont feel you can blame 1 man for this at all ... idiotic decisions been made all season
Re: Poll time
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:32 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4094
Genehunt wrote:
Fantastic opportunity has gone begging imo .. i dont feel you can blame 1 man for this at all ... idiotic decisions been made all season


Please enlighten us all to what fantastic opportunity went begging!
Image

