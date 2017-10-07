RoyBoy29

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 665



After this season, what are your thoughts on the coach Budgiezilla

Budgiezilla



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 6114

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

Not sure, but we have TOO many that's for sure, We just need a 1st team coach, an assistant, and a 'head of rugby'. "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" Peter Kay

atomic



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1020



Budgiezilla wrote: Not sure, but we have TOO many that's for sure, We just need a 1st team coach, an assistant, and a 'head of rugby'.



Purtil - Head coach

Cunningham - Head of Rugby

cooke - Assistant Coach

Purtil - Head coach
Cunningham - Head of Rugby
cooke - Assistant Coach
Higham (if he retires) strength/fitness coach

atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4088

All out fresh start..

ColD



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5628

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

atomic wrote: All out fresh start..



You paying there contracts off ??



Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.



You paying there contracts off ??

Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.

That game was there for the taking, the players blew it, could we have coached that out of them or were the players not good enough ??

atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4088

ColD wrote: You paying there contracts off ??



Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.



That game was there for the taking, the players blew it, could we have coached that out of them or were the players not good enough ??



You paying their wages? Both the same,get shut.

ColD



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5628

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

atomic wrote: You paying their wages? Both the same,get shut.



