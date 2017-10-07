Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am Posts: 5628 Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
All out fresh start..
You paying there contracts off ??
Not happy myself I must admit - when we needed the performance it wasn't there, cats were nowt special at all but after 25 mins we let them dictate the game and then made things worse through discipline and ball retention in the 2nd half.
That game was there for the taking, the players blew it, could we have coached that out of them or were the players not good enough ??
