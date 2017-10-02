WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How the "mighty" have fallen

Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:38 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Willzay wrote:
See Toronto are signing whoever they want however they can without any consequences.


I think there's probably quite a gap between who they would want and who they are actually getting.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:22 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:56 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Hampshire has already said he wants to leave and there new signing is going to Warrington


And we got big bucks for the pleasure of getting Goodwins signing first, over £100k for someone who has not even landed in the country yet is not bad business IMO- and the guy is far to good for champ rugby, although he was signing for wire irrespective of saturdays result - they needed to replace Hiku
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:03 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Good bit of business! Good luck to him at warrington he's going to need it
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:56 pm
Ok were relegated. Perhaps if some of the 50/50 decisions had gone our way we wouldn't be. I don't know. Your no try which was given being one of them. The decision to extend Actons ban and reduce Birds could be another factor. But mainly bad decision making, not passing when the pass would have been a try against Leeds. Bad team selection. But hey were down, we live with it
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:23 pm
Redscat wrote:
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.

Exactly what I've been thinking mate. I think the first time I heard the phrase "million pound game" was when you sent us down so its nothing new just a different format.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:02 am
Wildthing User avatar
Leigh may have had some keyboard warriors but also have some cracking supporters. I was routing for them to stay in SL.
Good luck to them next year in what looks to be a tough Championship.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:20 am
vastman User avatar
Wildthing wrote:
Leigh may have had some keyboard warriors but also have some cracking supporters. I was routing for them to stay in SL.
Good luck to them next year in what looks to be a tough Championship.


Same here.

Leigh fans had a couple of Championship seasons where they were head and shoulders above the rest. They also had a great deal of success against SL opposition in Cup games ourselves most notably. Think it gave them a really false idea of there teams ability.

They came up way to cocky but you can see where it came from.

They also made the classic error of not sticking with the players who got them promoted. Sure you have to upgrade but not wholesale, Ridyard looks an especially glaring error!

Finally they had the bad luck to enter SL when a lot of teams started to get their acts together. Us, Salford and Cas in particular but Catalan were far from rubbish and when you consider Warrington were also a bottom club - nightmare really.

Bad luck for them, same for HKR unless ourselves or hopefully more likely Salford/Widnes/Catalan go into meltdown.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, agent, altofts wildcat, basher11, bren2k, coco the fullback, desmond decker, djcool, Dreadnaught, gowerthegroap, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, PopTart, Pound 4 Wrighty, RWB, ry21, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 302 guests

