Wildthing wrote: Leigh may have had some keyboard warriors but also have some cracking supporters. I was routing for them to stay in SL.

Good luck to them next year in what looks to be a tough Championship.

Same here.Leigh fans had a couple of Championship seasons where they were head and shoulders above the rest. They also had a great deal of success against SL opposition in Cup games ourselves most notably. Think it gave them a really false idea of there teams ability.They came up way to cocky but you can see where it came from.They also made the classic error of not sticking with the players who got them promoted. Sure you have to upgrade but not wholesale, Ridyard looks an especially glaring error!Finally they had the bad luck to enter SL when a lot of teams started to get their acts together. Us, Salford and Cas in particular but Catalan were far from rubbish and when you consider Warrington were also a bottom club - nightmare really.Bad luck for them, same for HKR unless ourselves or hopefully more likely Salford/Widnes/Catalan go into meltdown.