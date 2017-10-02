WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How the "mighty" have fallen

Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:38 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002
Posts: 6169
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Willzay wrote:
See Toronto are signing whoever they want however they can without any consequences.


I think there's probably quite a gap between who they would want and who they are actually getting.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:22 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015
Posts: 659
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.
