To answer the op, Leigh were only "mighty" in their own fans eyes and in the Championship.Although the rules on the salary cap do help Championship clubs compete more than they have in the past, ANY club will struggle to genuinely compete in SL and to escape the "relegation league" (and finish in the topis nigh on impossible but, we will see how KR manage next season.Clubs will face a perpetual battle to avoid the MPG unless of course there is yet another a change in the league structure, which has been muted for 2019.AS for their squad, I dont think there is anyone there that would improve Trinity, although Pelissier and Vea do a job and would look better players in our squad than they have done at Leigh.Both have looked a real handful at times but, whether they would improve what we have is questionable.