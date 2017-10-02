|
ColD wrote:
Hampshire not seen as a half back by Wane, Powell and Leigh, but I reckon he could be a very good utility back I.e wing and FB (half if desperate)
Neither was Finn. It takes time and seeing as we are looking for cover the ability to play 1,6.7.9 looks very handy.
That said there are apparently issues and he won't be cheap so who knows.
Lastly Powell doesn't have a monopoly on wisdom nor does Wane. When you look at who Leigh did use in the halves you can't imagine Hampshire couldn't have done as well if not better. That said I get your point.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:12 am
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8593
To answer the op, Leigh were only "mighty" in their own fans eyes and in the Championship.
Although the rules on the salary cap do help Championship clubs compete more than they have in the past, ANY club will struggle to genuinely compete in SL and to escape the "relegation league" (and finish in the top
is nigh on impossible but, we will see how KR manage next season.
Clubs will face a perpetual battle to avoid the MPG unless of course there is yet another a change in the league structure, which has been muted for 2019.
AS for their squad, I dont think there is anyone there that would improve Trinity, although Pelissier and Vea do a job and would look better players in our squad than they have done at Leigh.
Both have looked a real handful at times but, whether they would improve what we have is questionable.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:02 am
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6165
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Leigh were going quite well and winning lots of plaudits right up until half time in the game at Belle Vue. All down hill from then really.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:21 am
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13376
Location: Ossett
Both sides are due respect for how they handled the game - and I thought the Leigh Chairman showed a lot of class; in stark contrast to his stupid mate from Salford, with his big cheque and clown act.
That said, there's a lot of sentimental guff being talked about the outcome of this game; Leigh had a better chance than most promoted clubs of retaining SL and kicking on - but over a season, they failed to do that. And the MPG was lost in large part due to their total lack of discipline, which seems to be in their DNA - so whilst I have some sympathy for any team that is relegated - they were relegated because over a season, they weren't good enough. That's sport, yes?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:40 am
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: Over there
Clubs need to adopt a different mentality to the MPG. Leigh finished in the relegation spot, twelfth, in that there were 11 teams above them. I know Hull KR being above them is slightly artificial, but that is the reality. Rather than being viewed as a one-game do or die, it should be viewed as a second chance for the relegated club (12th) and the team below that (13th) to retain their spot. In reality, their Super League spot had already been lost.
Any guff about Widnes finishing bottom is exactly that, because the season has never been 23 rounds long in the entire history of the game. The season ended after 30 rounds.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:45 am
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: Over there
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Surprised to see Westerman is going from Wire to Toronto.
The official club statement about letting him go to "enhance player culture" tells you all you need to know.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:14 am
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 540
I love the concept of the Super 8s, but i think people need to change how they view it to see it for the best.
After 23 rounds, 4 super league teams are demoted and 4 championship teams are promoted. Over the course of 7 games, 3 teams secure promotion to super league, the final promotion spot is decided by the game between 4th and 5th (4th place having home advantage).
Leigh were relegated after 23 rounds, and then had 2 opportunities to gain promotion for 2018
