Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:07 am
ColD wrote:
Hampshire not seen as a half back by Wane, Powell and Leigh, but I reckon he could be a very good utility back I.e wing and FB (half if desperate)


Neither was Finn. It takes time and seeing as we are looking for cover the ability to play 1,6.7.9 looks very handy.

That said there are apparently issues and he won't be cheap so who knows.

Lastly Powell doesn't have a monopoly on wisdom nor does Wane. When you look at who Leigh did use in the halves you can't imagine Hampshire couldn't have done as well if not better. That said I get your point.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:12 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
To answer the op, Leigh were only "mighty" in their own fans eyes and in the Championship.
Although the rules on the salary cap do help Championship clubs compete more than they have in the past, ANY club will struggle to genuinely compete in SL and to escape the "relegation league" (and finish in the top 8) is nigh on impossible but, we will see how KR manage next season.
Clubs will face a perpetual battle to avoid the MPG unless of course there is yet another a change in the league structure, which has been muted for 2019.
AS for their squad, I dont think there is anyone there that would improve Trinity, although Pelissier and Vea do a job and would look better players in our squad than they have done at Leigh.
Both have looked a real handful at times but, whether they would improve what we have is questionable.
