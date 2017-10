Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 48 posts • Page 5 of 5 Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5207

Location: Over there

vastman wrote: Depends partly on ambition I suppose. Also if your a Leigh lad then it's pragmatic to stay.



The pack are too old to be of interest to anyone. The backs aren't good enough. I wouldn't be surprised to see the same team turn out next year, all spouting wanting to stay to repay the fans. In reality, more likely to be due to the lack of alternatives.



The exception would be Glenn Stewart, who would be the kind of forward who would help guide a young pack. The pack are too old to be of interest to anyone. The backs aren't good enough. I wouldn't be surprised to see the same team turn out next year, all spouting wanting to stay to repay the fans. In reality, more likely to be due to the lack of alternatives.The exception would be Glenn Stewart, who would be the kind of forward who would help guide a young pack. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1708

According to the Leigh foruum 13 players are moving on.



Hampshire is one of those moving on cheshirecat57

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm

Posts: 852

Eastern Wildcat wrote: According to the Leigh foruum 13 players are moving on.



Hampshire is one of those moving on

And 3 of the players quoted are on loan to Leigh so will be going back, one as not even arrived yet he still might if he cant get another club, the poster has been challenged to how he know's and cant answer! So its a case of wait and see. And 3 of the players quoted are on loan to Leigh so will be going back, one as not even arrived yet he still might if he cant get another club, the poster has been challenged to how he know's and cant answer! So its a case of wait and see. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5643

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Slugger McBatt wrote: The pack are too old to be of interest to anyone. The backs aren't good enough. I wouldn't be surprised to see the same team turn out next year, all spouting wanting to stay to repay the fans. In reality, more likely to be due to the lack of alternatives.



The exception would be Glenn Stewart, who would be the kind of forward who would help guide a young pack.



Stewart has been disappointing beyond words considering his reputation - from what I have seen of you guys I'd stay well clear, you have better and he's on big bucks as I understand it Stewart has been disappointing beyond words considering his reputation - from what I have seen of you guys I'd stay well clear, you have better and he's on big bucks as I understand it Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5643

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

vastman wrote: Although I agree with others re Hampshire taking short of expectations so far but a basement player?! That also applies to a few others tbh.



I mention Hampshire purely because he is a HB which apparently is what we are after.



Hampshire not seen as a half back by Wane, Powell and Leigh, but I reckon he could be a very good utility back I.e wing and FB (half if desperate) Hampshire not seen as a half back by Wane, Powell and Leigh, but I reckon he could be a very good utility back I.e wing and FB (half if desperate) Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5815

Location: east east hull

newgroundb4wakey wrote: I think Leigh are staying full time so I'm not sure if many will want to leave at all.

Hampshire has already said he wants to leave and there new signing is going to Warrington Hampshire has already said he wants to leave and there new signing is going to Warrington einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm

Posts: 6164

Location: Standing on the heads of Giants

Surprised to see Westerman is going from Wire to Toronto. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm

Posts: 1508

asmadasa wrote: Ben Reynolds looks as though he may be a good addition to the squad if at the right price and he can cover half back positions or full back. Think he's from Castleford originally.



I agree about the Leigh pack...can't see any player in there that would help improve the Trinity pack.

Think Reynolds has stated he is staying with Leigh. Think Reynolds has stated he is staying with Leigh. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: djcool, KevW60349 and 113 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 48 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,799 1,557 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM