vastman wrote: Depends partly on ambition I suppose. Also if your a Leigh lad then it's pragmatic to stay.

The pack are too old to be of interest to anyone. The backs aren't good enough. I wouldn't be surprised to see the same team turn out next year, all spouting wanting to stay to repay the fans. In reality, more likely to be due to the lack of alternatives.The exception would be Glenn Stewart, who would be the kind of forward who would help guide a young pack.