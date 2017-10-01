I think Finn will have another season, 2 could be pushing it. However hes a consistent performer and I think he will be missed. Other clubs with the exception of Cas this season seem to have halves that play out of their skin one week and then struggle for a couple of outings. In truth Finn fits like a glove in to the style of rugby we play probably because hes at the centre of most of it.
