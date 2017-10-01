WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How the "mighty" have fallen

Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:16 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Sorry should have said Bradford
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:48 am
vastman User avatar
lampyboy wrote:
Sorry should have said Bradford


Yeah but that was Brian Smith I think, don't think the current coaches have any interest.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:52 am
PopTart User avatar
No offence meant to Leigh but I wouldn't take any of the Leigh team.
Where they are strong so are we so no need to recruit.

We have a good enough squad now that we either recruit a top player or a young kid with potential
We are no longer in that market and shopping at basement clubs is also expensive because the player you want is their marquee. We are better getting a young fringe player from Sts or Leeds
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:24 am
I think Finn will have another season, 2 could be pushing it. However hes a consistent performer and I think he will be missed. Other clubs with the exception of Cas this season seem to have halves that play out of their skin one week and then struggle for a couple of outings. In truth Finn fits like a glove in to the style of rugby we play probably because hes at the centre of most of it.
