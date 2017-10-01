No offence meant to Leigh but I wouldn't take any of the Leigh team.
Where they are strong so are we so no need to recruit.
We have a good enough squad now that we either recruit a top player or a young kid with potential
We are no longer in that market and shopping at basement clubs is also expensive because the player you want is their marquee. We are better getting a young fringe player from Sts or Leeds
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, B V Bob, borocat, eastardsley, Five and last, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, normycat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, supercat, Trinity1315, vastman, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 156 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,141
|1,917
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|