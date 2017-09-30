Eastern Wildcat wrote: Regarding Drinkwater, one thing that somebody said we need to improve on things like 40/20s and drop goals etc.



I agee on this.



He alone has kicked more 40/20s I believe this year than the whole of our squad put together.

You wouldn't bring someone in though just because he's kicked the odd 40/20, he's got to have more to his game than that for me and he's only kicked 3 ateotd. Sam Williams has kicked 2 but some people have been underwhelmed by him, along with 17 try assists , just 3 less than Gale. Although we didn't see him at his consistant best, personally I think he could have been one of those Aussies that improved the longer he was in SL. But we'll never know now.As for 40/20's there's really only Gale and Brough that have kicked them in any numbers, Gale 10, Brough 7. Sneyds kicked 4 then a couple at 3 and a load at 2. So really just 2 stand outs in the League. We'll have to get Finny and Miller practicing in the off season