How the "mighty" have fallen

Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:31 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 851
Egg Banjo wrote:
I think Hull KR generally being more fans than Leigh, so we're not going to miss out on much. I don't think there's such a thing as an easy beat any more, but if we've aspirations to maintain a stronghold in the top 6, we need to be targeting the likes of KR, Catalans etc

So if Leigh bring 500 fans and Catalan bring 10 fans were not going to miss much! At say £20 a fan i think all clubs will miss out!
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:46 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6635
McNally's not a bad player. Shame Leigh went down but their fault in the end.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:48 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 851
Do we need another fullback?
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:14 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4001
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Wouldnt entertain any of their front row.

Maybe Drinkwater or Mortimer.

The latter dodnt play today due to an arm injury, but 130 or so games in NRL would suggest hes pretty decent.

Were ok in the backs generally, but maybe a utility player, so maybe Hampshire.

Personally I think from what I've seen of Drinkwater, he's bang average at best. Makes it even worst when he's overseas. Ridyard should have never gone out on loan imo.

Like you say our front row is sronger in every department and hopefully we'll find another Fifita type lump from down under/NZ. We're set for 2nd row and Lock. As for Hampshire, like others have said, he had a great junior predigree but I haven't seen that much from him that would get me excited if we recruited him. That's not to say he still can't develop into a good player, he just doesn't seem to have found his role yet and I don't think our Cub would be the right one to find that role because of better players in front of the lad.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:27 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1706
Regarding Drinkwater, one thing that somebody said we need to improve on things like 40/20s and drop goals etc.

I agee on this.

He alone has kicked more 40/20s I believe this year than the whole of our squad put together.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:40 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5201
Location: Over there
Although time is a healer, I cannot see Hampshire at Wakefeld for as long as JK is involved. There was a lot of bad feeling between JK and Ryan's dad when JK was last here, and Ryan's talent is not enough to overcome that, I suspect.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:46 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 851
So he might attempt 3 40/20s in a game get one and if lucky 2 ! but for the other 79 minutes he does naff all !is he a good signing? This post is regarding Drinkwater
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:58 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4001
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Regarding Drinkwater, one thing that somebody said we need to improve on things like 40/20s and drop goals etc.

I agee on this.

He alone has kicked more 40/20s I believe this year than the whole of our squad put together.

You wouldn't bring someone in though just because he's kicked the odd 40/20, he's got to have more to his game than that for me and he's only kicked 3 ateotd. Sam Williams has kicked 2 but some people have been underwhelmed by him, along with 17 try assists , just 3 less than Gale. Although we didn't see him at his consistant best, personally I think he could have been one of those Aussies that improved the longer he was in SL. But we'll never know now.

As for 40/20's there's really only Gale and Brough that have kicked them in any numbers, Gale 10, Brough 7. Sneyds kicked 4 then a couple at 3 and a load at 2. So really just 2 stand outs in the League. We'll have to get Finny and Miller practicing in the off season ;)
Re: How the "mighty" have fallen
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:06 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26301
Location: Poodle Power!
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Although time is a healer, I cannot see Hampshire at Wakefeld for as long as JK is involved. There was a lot of bad feeling between JK and Ryan's dad when JK was last here, and Ryan's talent is not enough to overcome that, I suspect.


I'm sure JK could get over it and I'm certain CC could. I don't know his family so I can't comment. However the clock is now ticking on what was a promising career which is a shame.
SUPPORT SWAG...
