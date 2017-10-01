puroresu_boy wrote:
No we scrapped it because once you got to 6th, 7th and 8th there were generally blowout scores. The crowds were down as I guess people didn't believe they were watching KO football as the top sides would beat the lower sides comfortably.
Really?
5th would play 8th and 6th vs 7th so two would be gone before they faced a top side. Leeds won from 5th twice, Catalans got very close from 8th in 2009. Wire & Catalans reached the SF's from 5th & 7th in 2014.
You only have to see the reaction when Cas won the LLS and people were going on about how it's wrong that they might not be champions if they don't win the GF, one thing if 2nd place a Leeds beat then, if a team came from 7th or 8th to beat them in a GF people would be going crazy.
