Melbourne Storm v North Queensland CowboysDate
: 01/10/17Kick Off
: 09:15-30 (they do keep you guessing down under)TV
: Live on PremierSports
, Legally Online
and replayed on FreeSports
Monday
So whose getting up early (for a Sunday!) to watch the NRL Grand Final in the morning?
Personally I cannot wait for it. 2 good teams but for me Melbourne have been head and shoulders above the rest this season and so long as they don't suffer any nerves, it is there's for the taking
So who is everyone on RLFans going for?