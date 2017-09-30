rlbet Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Date : 01/10/17

Kick Off : 09:15-30 (they do keep you guessing down under)

TV : Live on PremierSports , FreeSports Monday





So whose getting up early (for a Sunday!) to watch the NRL Grand Final in the morning?



Personally I cannot wait for it. 2 good teams but for me Melbourne have been head and shoulders above the rest this season and so long as they don't suffer any nerves, it is there's for the taking



Melbourne have been so good. every year they are excellent. This year I think they will do it.



For the cowboys to make it this far after just sneaking into the 8. Hell of an achievement.

Have to go with the Storm. An incredibly strong side back to front.



Will be interesting how the Storm if they win approach the WCC. Bellamy isn't a fan of his players having to travel across the world for a game. kobashi Cheeky half-back



puroresu_boy wrote: Have to go with the Storm. An incredibly strong side back to front.



Will be interesting how the Storm if they win approach the WCC. Bellamy isn't a fan of his players having to travel across the world for a game.



He will be fuming this year anyway as it world cup year and he hates international rugby league

kobashi wrote: He will be fuming this year anyway as it world cup year and he hates international rugby league





He will be chuffed to bits bringing his troops to Cas Vegas next year then !



