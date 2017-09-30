WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NRL Grand Final 2017

Who will win the 2017 NRL Grand Final?

Melbourne Storm
1
100%
North Queensland Cowboys
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 1
NRL Grand Final 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:13 pm
rlbet Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 11, 2013 10:51 am
Posts: 120
Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys

Date: 01/10/17
Kick Off: 09:15-30 (they do keep you guessing down under)
TV: Live on PremierSports, Legally Online and replayed on FreeSports Monday


So whose getting up early (for a Sunday!) to watch the NRL Grand Final in the morning?

Personally I cannot wait for it. 2 good teams but for me Melbourne have been head and shoulders above the rest this season and so long as they don't suffer any nerves, it is there's for the taking

So who is everyone on RLFans going for?
Re: NRL Grand Final 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:41 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 681
Melbourne have been so good. every year they are excellent. This year I think they will do it.

For the cowboys to make it this far after just sneaking into the 8. Hell of an achievement.
Re: NRL Grand Final 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:16 pm
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 6
Have to go with the Storm. An incredibly strong side back to front.

Will be interesting how the Storm if they win approach the WCC. Bellamy isn't a fan of his players having to travel across the world for a game.

