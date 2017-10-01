Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm

Posts: 22



Other teams may have responded better but a mountain of injuries tell particularly when player brought in to cover get injured also. As you say not the end of the world but when you have a game players don't want to play in and the pressure and perception is that your livelyhood is at stake this is wrong. The RFL needs to sort this issue.

Leigh need to build the vision for 2018 DB has started with his backing we can regroup like KR be a force in the championship and go again for SL in 2019. Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 178

Leyther14 wrote: Other teams may have responded better but a mountain of injuries tell particularly when player brought in to cover get injured also. As you say not the end of the world but when you have a game players don't want to play in and the pressure and perception is that your livelyhood is at stake this is wrong. The RFL needs to sort this issue.

Leigh need to build the vision for 2018 DB has started with his backing we can regroup like KR be a force in the championship and go again for SL in 2019.



Agree with you. The injury excuse thing though, it can't be used with a squad of 30 fulltime players all handpicked by the coaching team and management. It's part and parcel for everyone in RL. From mid-season most players were back anyway. Coaches indecision, poor decision, inability to get consistency and familiarity and even possible self-sabotage is really the root. But looks like we're running with Jukes again in the Championship. He certainly has good experience there so should have no issues getting us back in contention for promotion if still available.



2018 is going to be very interesting. Anyone fancy giving Weston and Moi Moi a call? Who let Fui go last year, he's been on fire for Toronto. Big Sigh! Agree with you. The injury excuse thing though, it can't be used with a squad of 30 fulltime players all handpicked by the coaching team and management. It's part and parcel for everyone in RL. From mid-season most players were back anyway. Coaches indecision, poor decision, inability to get consistency and familiarity and even possible self-sabotage is really the root. But looks like we're running with Jukes again in the Championship. He certainly has good experience there so should have no issues getting us back in contention for promotion if still available.2018 is going to be very interesting. Anyone fancy giving Weston and Moi Moi a call? Who let Fui go last year, he's been on fire for Toronto. Big Sigh! ant7t2

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2015 12:16 pm

Posts: 714

An "autopsy" is exactly what's needed. We've been relegated because we've not been good enough, (enough!) throughout the WHOLE season - and certainly not good enough yesterday when it was last chance saloon.



I don't accept this nonsense either that we didn't finish bottom of SL so we did ok. Ridiculous statement that. The way the Qualifiers work is that it doesn't matter a JOT where you finish in the regular season. 9th to 12th and you're fighting for survival. It's not rocket science. Widnes finished bottom in the regular season, so what? Look what they did when it counted.



It's not all doom and gloom however. DB is standing by us, I believe the fans will stay (new ones too) and the Championship actually looks competitive now. Bring it on, especially Toronto at the LSV.



And Mickey Higham is class. Not sure I have seen anyone mention him yet on here since yesterday. The fella was in tears after the match and even spoke to Sky Sports still all choked up. I felt for him and his interview alone shows us why RL is the best game of all. Emotion is in most sports but we get more than our fair share in RL. We should be proud.



Give me RL (even 5 drives and a kick) over football, union, ANY sport ANY time!!! Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9909

Location: Deep in Leytherland

ant7t2 wrote: An "autopsy" is exactly what's needed. We've been relegated because we've not been good enough, (enough!) throughout the WHOLE season - and certainly not good enough yesterday when it was last chance saloon.



I don't accept this nonsense either that we didn't finish bottom of SL so we did ok. Ridiculous statement that. The way the Qualifiers work is that it doesn't matter a JOT where you finish in the regular season. 9th to 12th and you're fighting for survival. It's not rocket science. Widnes finished bottom in the regular season, so what? Look what they did when it counted.



It's not all doom and gloom however. DB is standing by us, I believe the fans will stay (new ones too) and the Championship actually looks competitive now. Bring it on, especially Toronto at the LSV.



And Mickey Higham is class. Not sure I have seen anyone mention him yet on here since yesterday. The fella was in tears after the match and even spoke to Sky Sports still all choked up. I felt for him and his interview alone shows us why RL is the best game of all. Emotion is in most sports but we get more than our fair share in RL. We should be proud.



Give me RL (even 5 drives and a kick) over football, union, ANY sport ANY time!!!



Well said 'ant'.



The £1m game is horrendous. The trick is to ensure you aren't in it. The middle 8 concept was fine (for us) last season.



To think that, this season, we actually started to perform away from home, in the Middle 8's, but then lost 2 of our 3 home games (3 of our 4 including yesterday) is criminal. Even at the late stage of being in those Middle 8's we had glorious opportunities to get out of the mess, but couldn't take them! Yes, our problem has been total inconsistency, from a fairly early stage of the season, right to the bitter end. Well said 'ant'.The £1m game is horrendous. The trick is to ensure you aren't in it. The middle 8 concept was fine (for us) last season.To think that, this season, we actually started to perform away from home, in the Middle 8's, but then lost 2 of our 3 home games (3 of our 4 including yesterday) is criminal. Even at the late stage of being in those Middle 8's we had glorious opportunities to get out of the mess, but couldn't take them! Yes, our problem has been total inconsistency, from a fairly early stage of the season, right to the bitter end. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5638

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Centurino wrote: Agree with you. The injury excuse thing though, it can't be used with a squad of 30 fulltime players all handpicked by the coaching team and management. It's part and parcel for everyone in RL. From mid-season most players were back anyway. Coaches indecision, poor decision, inability to get consistency and familiarity and even possible self-sabotage is really the root. But looks like we're running with Jukes again in the Championship. He certainly has good experience there so should have no issues getting us back in contention for promotion if still available.



2018 is going to be very interesting. Anyone fancy giving Weston and Moi Moi a call? Who let Fui go last year, he's been on fire for Toronto. Big Sigh!



Moi moi would not survive at SL level and you know it, and you also most likely know he was offered a deal but sat on it too long and we filled the quota spots. Moi moi would not survive at SL level and you know it, and you also most likely know he was offered a deal but sat on it too long and we filled the quota spots. Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bets'y Bulls, Bullsmad, ColD, davo1979, deepuspannus, Eastern Wildcat, eddywalls, fun time frankie, g_balls, GB, Genehunt, got there, GUBRATS, Harold Rigby Jnr, hatty, JENKY, Joe Banjo, JonB95, Kevin Turvey, Leyther14, Majestic-12 [Bot], Markypants, mh, oggy123, propforward 2338, robsnan, Rotherham Fev Fan, Saint Jude, shadrack, takethetwo, vastman and 526 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,599 3,410 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 09:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























