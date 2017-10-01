WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Autopsy

Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:49 am
Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 22
Other teams may have responded better but a mountain of injuries tell particularly when player brought in to cover get injured also. As you say not the end of the world but when you have a game players don't want to play in and the pressure and perception is that your livelyhood is at stake this is wrong. The RFL needs to sort this issue.
Leigh need to build the vision for 2018 DB has started with his backing we can regroup like KR be a force in the championship and go again for SL in 2019.
Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:32 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 178
Leyther14 wrote:
Other teams may have responded better but a mountain of injuries tell particularly when player brought in to cover get injured also. As you say not the end of the world but when you have a game players don't want to play in and the pressure and perception is that your livelyhood is at stake this is wrong. The RFL needs to sort this issue.
Leigh need to build the vision for 2018 DB has started with his backing we can regroup like KR be a force in the championship and go again for SL in 2019.


Agree with you. The injury excuse thing though, it can't be used with a squad of 30 fulltime players all handpicked by the coaching team and management. It's part and parcel for everyone in RL. From mid-season most players were back anyway. Coaches indecision, poor decision, inability to get consistency and familiarity and even possible self-sabotage is really the root. But looks like we're running with Jukes again in the Championship. He certainly has good experience there so should have no issues getting us back in contention for promotion if still available.

2018 is going to be very interesting. Anyone fancy giving Weston and Moi Moi a call? Who let Fui go last year, he's been on fire for Toronto. Big Sigh!
Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:18 pm
ant7t2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2015 12:16 pm
Posts: 714
An "autopsy" is exactly what's needed. We've been relegated because we've not been good enough, (enough!) throughout the WHOLE season - and certainly not good enough yesterday when it was last chance saloon.

I don't accept this nonsense either that we didn't finish bottom of SL so we did ok. Ridiculous statement that. The way the Qualifiers work is that it doesn't matter a JOT where you finish in the regular season. 9th to 12th and you're fighting for survival. It's not rocket science. Widnes finished bottom in the regular season, so what? Look what they did when it counted.

It's not all doom and gloom however. DB is standing by us, I believe the fans will stay (new ones too) and the Championship actually looks competitive now. Bring it on, especially Toronto at the LSV.

And Mickey Higham is class. Not sure I have seen anyone mention him yet on here since yesterday. The fella was in tears after the match and even spoke to Sky Sports still all choked up. I felt for him and his interview alone shows us why RL is the best game of all. Emotion is in most sports but we get more than our fair share in RL. We should be proud.

Give me RL (even 5 drives and a kick) over football, union, ANY sport ANY time!!!
Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:56 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9909
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ant7t2 wrote:
An "autopsy" is exactly what's needed. We've been relegated because we've not been good enough, (enough!) throughout the WHOLE season - and certainly not good enough yesterday when it was last chance saloon.

I don't accept this nonsense either that we didn't finish bottom of SL so we did ok. Ridiculous statement that. The way the Qualifiers work is that it doesn't matter a JOT where you finish in the regular season. 9th to 12th and you're fighting for survival. It's not rocket science. Widnes finished bottom in the regular season, so what? Look what they did when it counted.

It's not all doom and gloom however. DB is standing by us, I believe the fans will stay (new ones too) and the Championship actually looks competitive now. Bring it on, especially Toronto at the LSV.

And Mickey Higham is class. Not sure I have seen anyone mention him yet on here since yesterday. The fella was in tears after the match and even spoke to Sky Sports still all choked up. I felt for him and his interview alone shows us why RL is the best game of all. Emotion is in most sports but we get more than our fair share in RL. We should be proud.

Give me RL (even 5 drives and a kick) over football, union, ANY sport ANY time!!!


Well said 'ant'.

The £1m game is horrendous. The trick is to ensure you aren't in it. The middle 8 concept was fine (for us) last season.

To think that, this season, we actually started to perform away from home, in the Middle 8's, but then lost 2 of our 3 home games (3 of our 4 including yesterday) is criminal. Even at the late stage of being in those Middle 8's we had glorious opportunities to get out of the mess, but couldn't take them! Yes, our problem has been total inconsistency, from a fairly early stage of the season, right to the bitter end.
Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:56 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5638
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Centurino wrote:
Agree with you. The injury excuse thing though, it can't be used with a squad of 30 fulltime players all handpicked by the coaching team and management. It's part and parcel for everyone in RL. From mid-season most players were back anyway. Coaches indecision, poor decision, inability to get consistency and familiarity and even possible self-sabotage is really the root. But looks like we're running with Jukes again in the Championship. He certainly has good experience there so should have no issues getting us back in contention for promotion if still available.

2018 is going to be very interesting. Anyone fancy giving Weston and Moi Moi a call? Who let Fui go last year, he's been on fire for Toronto. Big Sigh!


Moi moi would not survive at SL level and you know it, and you also most likely know he was offered a deal but sat on it too long and we filled the quota spots.
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
