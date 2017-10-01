An "autopsy" is exactly what's needed. We've been relegated because we've not been good enough, (enough!) throughout the WHOLE season - and certainly not good enough yesterday when it was last chance saloon.
I don't accept this nonsense either that we didn't finish bottom of SL so we did ok. Ridiculous statement that. The way the Qualifiers work is that it doesn't matter a JOT where you finish in the regular season. 9th to 12th and you're fighting for survival. It's not rocket science. Widnes finished bottom in the regular season, so what? Look what they did when it counted.
It's not all doom and gloom however. DB is standing by us, I believe the fans will stay (new ones too) and the Championship actually looks competitive now. Bring it on, especially Toronto at the LSV.
And Mickey Higham is class. Not sure I have seen anyone mention him yet on here since yesterday. The fella was in tears after the match and even spoke to Sky Sports still all choked up. I felt for him and his interview alone shows us why RL is the best game of all. Emotion is in most sports but we get more than our fair share in RL. We should be proud.
Give me RL (even 5 drives and a kick) over football, union, ANY sport ANY time!!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant7t2, Bert's Medal, Bigtimeleigh, Brummy Leyther, Bullsmad, fun time frankie, Genehunt, Hatfield Town Wire, JENKY, Old Timer No 4, peawapp, Peter Kay, Rotherham Fev Fan, SecondRowSaint, westleighjim and 394 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,326
|2,389
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|