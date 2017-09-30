WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Autopsy

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Autopsy

Post a reply
Autopsy
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:38 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 167
Time to release the pressure Leythers, what were the positives and negatives of 2016/2017 since Rowley left and Jukes took charge, what went right or wrong, and who is stopping for next year and who needs the chop. Should Jukes "do the right thing" and resign or give him 6 months next season?

Coach Jukes stepped up from assistant to head coach in the Championship in 2016 with zero head coach experience. He did one year in charge with a huge budget (courtesy of DB) in comparison to other Championship clubs. In the 8's last year Leigh played champagne rugby and got promoted to SuperLeague. I'm sure we all thought the same thing; add a few key players to the squad and we'll avoid The Qualifiers, achieve this and you prevent the drop. Well, the coaching team handpicked and drafted in more than a few key players (inc Richards, Langi and Mortimer later on this year) and the squad looked very competent on paper. After 1/3 of the season injuries hit hard, at one point 12 first teamers were injured. Add to this Tonga moving on, Acton multiple bans and Weston's retirement and a negative momentum started mid-season.

What about the Ridyard decision, moving wingers left and right all year, a team that never got any positional consistencies (familiarity) especially in the three-quarter line, poor Dawson had about 15 different centres this year, that's an intended exaggeration. And today more head-scratching decisions, McNally (arguably most improved player) not getting a look in, player of the year Vea no place available in the team - was he injured? And we now have a plethora of coaches all conflicting or complimenting one another. Who knows and what does 2018 hold for the Centurions?

Next year Leigh vs. Toronto, now that will be cracker!
Re: Autopsy
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:05 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 219
Centurino wrote:
Time to release the pressure Leythers, what were the positives and negatives of 2016/2017 since Rowley left and Jukes took charge, what went right or wrong, and who is stopping for next year and who needs the chop. Should Jukes "do the right thing" and resign or give him 6 months next season?

Coach Jukes stepped up from assistant to head coach in the Championship in 2016 with zero head coach experience. He did one year in charge with a huge budget (courtesy of DB) in comparison to other Championship clubs. In the 8's last year Leigh played champagne rugby and got promoted to SuperLeague. I'm sure we all thought the same thing; add a few key players to the squad and we'll avoid The Qualifiers, achieve this and you prevent the drop. Well, the coaching team handpicked and drafted in more than a few key players (inc Richards, Langi and Mortimer later on this year) and the squad looked very competent on paper. After 1/3 of the season injuries hit hard, at one point 12 first teamers were injured. Add to this Tonga moving on, Acton multiple bans and Weston's retirement and a negative momentum started mid-season.

What about the Ridyard decision, moving wingers left and right all year, a team that never got any positional consistencies (familiarity) especially in the three-quarter line, poor Dawson had about 15 different centres this year, that's an intended exaggeration. And today more head-scratching decisions, McNally (arguably most improved player) not getting a look in, player of the year Vea no place available in the team - was he injured? And we now have a plethora of coaches all conflicting or complimenting one another. Who knows and what does 2018 hold for the Centurions?

Next year Leigh vs. Toronto, now that will be cracker!
. Not really because we will be out coached again !! Fact
Re: Autopsy
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:30 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 167
In psychology, they talk about people that move away from (focusing on what they don't want to happen) and those that move towards something (achieving a future goal and focusing on what they want). DB apparently gave a goal of staying in Super League. Did Jukes focus solely on keeping out of the million pound game and as a result he got what he focused on -- the million pound game? A lot of the language in the media this year from the head coach seemed to fall into the former category.
Re: Autopsy
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:50 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4095
Centurino wrote:
In psychology, they talk about people that move away from (focusing on what they don't want to happen) and those that move towards something (achieving a future goal and focusing on what they want). DB apparently gave a goal of staying in Super League. Did Jukes focus solely on keeping out of the million pound game and as a result he got what he focused on -- the million pound game? A lot of the language in the media this year from the head coach seemed to fall into the former category.


You can't lay the blame on one person,when its a collaborative effort.The blame lies with all.If one doesn't agree with anothers opinions or advice,then either challenge it or move on. We seem to have had people in place this season who have been, either afraid or just kept stum of challenging decisions in order to keep the peace,or their jobs.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: EX.SALF.UNI, Genehunt, jakeyg95, Peter Kay, thefaxfanman, Woggy and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,10184076,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM