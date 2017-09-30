I've never seen so many users on this forum. So come on silent Leythers time to release the pressure, what were the positives and negatives of 2016/2017 since Rowley left and Jukes took charge, what went right or wrong, and who is stopping for next year and who needs the chop.



Coach Jukes stepped up from assistant to head coach in the Championship in 2016 with zero head coach experience. He did one year in charge with a huge budget (courtesy of DB) in comparison to other Championship clubs. In the 8's last year Leigh played champagne rugby and got promoted to SuperLeague. I'm sure we all thought the same thing; add a few key players to the squad and we'll avoid The Qualifiers, achieve this and you prevent the drop. Well, the coaching team handpicked and drafted in more than a few key players (inc Richards, Langi and Mortimer later on this year) and the squad looked very competent on paper. After 1/3 of the season injuries hit hard, at one point 12 first teamers were injured. Add to this Tonga moving on, Acton multiple bans and Weston's retirement and a negative momentum started mid-season.



What about the Ridyard decision, moving wingers left and right all year, a team that never got any positional consistencies (familiarity) especially in the three-quarter line, poor Dawson had about 15 different centres this year, that's an intended exaggeration. And today more head-scratching decisions, McNally (arguably most improved player) not getting a look in, player of the year Vea no place available in the team - was he injured? And we now have a plethora of coaches all conflicting or complimenting one another. Who knows and what does 2018 hold for the Centurions?



Next year Leigh vs. Toronto, now that will be cracker!