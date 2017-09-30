WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coaches

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:35 pm
north stand Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 57
Well i now think its time to have a clean out to many players past their sell by date to many coached with no ifea i thought we had enough cosches then ee bring on in from st helens well just look what they have done since they got poop pf him Great Players dont make Good Coaches
So come on Derek Loyalty is a great thing but has probably cost Leigh a place in Super League

Who is online

