WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Leigh

Post a reply
Re: Leigh
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:35 pm
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 31
Salford are destined to be bottom next year and will be replaced by one of Leigh or Toronto or possibly both
Re: Leigh
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:59 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2624
jools wrote:
What do you feel leigh have that Widnes don't?


Grass!
Re: Leigh
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:02 pm
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 900
Location: Born in Fartown
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Peaked too early, about 6 months too early ........Charlie knows !

Wonder if it will be another 12 years before they're back like their last solitary season.

On the plus side the Perpignan weekend is still on !!!! :ROCKS: :ROCKS: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:


I'll drink to that!
Re: Leigh
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:45 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13261
Location: Huddersfield
the stella kid wrote:
Grass!


:lol: and better crowds... widnes just seem like a club on the wain whereas leigh were on the up, widnes planned their season early doors to peak in the middle 8's , awful in the regular league... fair play to them it worked.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Leigh
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:43 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7863
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: and better crowds... widnes just seem like a club on the wain whereas leigh were on the up, widnes planned their season early doors to peak in the middle 8's , awful in the regular league... fair play to them it worked.


You'd expect Leigh's attendances to be higher in their first SL year.
I don't see there would be much difference in attendances in a year or two between the two clubs.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, Durham Giant, jools and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,3973,48076,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM