See they are gone, not a big surprise really but still feel for them a bit. Wonder where Charley is these days he was on this board a lot early in the season ,Claiming how much he knew.

Maybe they can bounce back like HKR have done, or maybe the system will change before then, whatever i wish them well. GIANT DAZ

Wonder if it will be another 12 years before they're back like their last solitary season.



Wonder if it will be another 12 years before they're back like their last solitary season.

On the plus side the Perpignan weekend is still on !!!! Peaked too early, about 6 months too early ........Charlie knows !



Think it's wrong that teams don't get an opportunity to build.

A whole lot of division on the system. The majority believe promotion and relegation is needed. A franchisee system keeps teams safe at the top and allows clubs to build but also slows the aspirations of teams. Leigh were ready to come up when Salford and widnes came into the franchise system but were told no so as that system was would have had to keep ticking boxes until the theee years was up for application again.

So both systems had flaws.

However rather than one up one down system this systems gives teams first chance stay out of the 8

Second chance finish in the top three

Third chance win the million pound game

The improvemnt should come from the rlf, to stop clubs potentially folding perhaps some form of parachute payment?

hkr have done really well, however this was done by players staying loyal taking a pay cut to try out them back in the super league and a strong fan base who help fund them.

hkr have done really well, however this was done by players staying loyal taking a pay cut to try out them back in the super league and a strong fan base who help fund them.

Overall sad to see any team go down and players potentially lose there jobs but this system allows teams the opportunity for clubs to save them selves and allows championship clubs the opportunity every year to compete and replace super league sides

