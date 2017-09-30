Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 JEAN CAPDOUZE

I am surprised that no one else has posted this.



In the biggest, most attended, most watched, rugby competition on the planet, Gareth Widdop has snatched a prestige award for Mother England.



The boy is the best product of Halifax rugby league juniors in more than half a century. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!



Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021! the artist

he's deserved it, he's carried that team in attack in most of the games i have seen

He's been awesome this year. If it wasn't for his injury, St.George would have finsihed a lot higher than the 9th place finsh they got. Like the above said he really did carry that team at times.



He was 3rd overall for the Dally M Player of the Year as well.



Got to say, even though Gallen put up some excellent numbers this year and played well, how the hell did he get Daly M Lock infront of Taumalolo. That dudes been an absolute freak this year and who the hell averages over 200 meters a game fullstop let alone as a forward. Some dodgy voting there imo. kobashi



Fair play to widdop. He was bang average last year but turned it around. the artist

Shifty Cat wrote: He's been awesome this year. If it wasn't for his injury, St.George would have finsihed a lot higher than the 9th place finsh they got. Like the above said he really did carry that team at times.



He was 3rd overall for the Dally M Player of the Year as well.



Got to say, even though Gallen put up some excellent numbers this year and played well, how the hell did he get Daly M Lock infront of Taumalolo. That dudes been an absolute freak this year and who the hell averages over 200 meters a game fullstop let alone as a forward. Some dodgy voting there imo.



couldn't agree more - JT is the new JT! In fact if you include the other boom back rower jake trbojevic there's 3 JTs of note in the NRL. Seriously though, taumalolo has been on another level this season and is a real threat to the storm tomorrow

