WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017

Post a reply
Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:25 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4516
Location: Carcassonne, France
I am surprised that no one else has posted this.

In the biggest, most attended, most watched, rugby competition on the planet, Gareth Widdop has snatched a prestige award for Mother England.

The boy is the best product of Halifax rugby league juniors in more than half a century.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:30 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6094
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I am surprised that no one else has posted this.

In the biggest, most attended, most watched, rugby competition on the planet, Gareth Widdop has snatched a prestige award for Mother England.

The boy is the best product of Halifax rugby league juniors in more than half a century.


he's deserved it, he's carried that team in attack in most of the games i have seen
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:49 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4001
He's been awesome this year. If it wasn't for his injury, St.George would have finsihed a lot higher than the 9th place finsh they got. Like the above said he really did carry that team at times.

He was 3rd overall for the Dally M Player of the Year as well.

Got to say, even though Gallen put up some excellent numbers this year and played well, how the hell did he get Daly M Lock infront of Taumalolo. That dudes been an absolute freak this year and who the hell averages over 200 meters a game fullstop let alone as a forward. Some dodgy voting there imo.
Re: Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:31 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 683
Fair play to widdop. He was bang average last year but turned it around.
Re: Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:10 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6094
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Shifty Cat wrote:
He's been awesome this year. If it wasn't for his injury, St.George would have finsihed a lot higher than the 9th place finsh they got. Like the above said he really did carry that team at times.

He was 3rd overall for the Dally M Player of the Year as well.

Got to say, even though Gallen put up some excellent numbers this year and played well, how the hell did he get Daly M Lock infront of Taumalolo. That dudes been an absolute freak this year and who the hell averages over 200 meters a game fullstop let alone as a forward. Some dodgy voting there imo.


couldn't agree more - JT is the new JT! In fact if you include the other boom back rower jake trbojevic there's 3 JTs of note in the NRL. Seriously though, taumalolo has been on another level this season and is a real threat to the storm tomorrow
The referee's indecision is final

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, knockersbumpMKII, Nifty Bifty, nohalfbacks, Roy Haggerty, SecondRowSaint, Shoe Shine Johnny, the artist and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,0941,46076,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM