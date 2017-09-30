I am surprised that no one else has posted this.
In the biggest, most attended, most watched, rugby competition on the planet, Gareth Widdop has snatched a prestige award for Mother England.
The boy is the best product of Halifax rugby league juniors in more than half a century.
