He's been awesome this year. If it wasn't for his injury, St.George would have finsihed a lot higher than the 9th place finsh they got. Like the above said he really did carry that team at times.He was 3rd overall for the Dally M Player of the Year as well.Got to say, even though Gallen put up some excellent numbers this year and played well, how the hell did he get Daly M Lock infront of Taumalolo. That dudes been an absolute freak this year and who the hell averages over 200 meters a game fullstop let alone as a forward. Some dodgy voting there imo.