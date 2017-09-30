WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017

Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:25 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4516
Location: Carcassonne, France
I am surprised that no one else has posted this.

In the biggest, most attended, most watched, rugby competition on the planet, Gareth Widdop has snatched a prestige award for Mother England.

The boy is the best product of Halifax rugby league juniors in more than half a century.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Gareth Widdop is Dally M five eighth of 2017
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:30 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6091
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
he's deserved it, he's carried that team in attack in most of the games i have seen
The referee's indecision is final

