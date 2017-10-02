Post a reply



I thought the same thing - he had a great game for them, notwithstanding that their structure was a bit wonky due to injuries and such. If he runs lines like that and actually gets the ball, he'll go well.



The issue of course is if he settles in sunny Wakey and buys in to the ethos of the team; so it's very early to make any predictions - other than that NGB4C is almost certain to be on his case the first time he drops a ball.



anyone know if Moa is available . he would be a great fit ?

He's yet to don the Red White & Blue.

I thought Horo looked like he really understood defense, he made a couple of decisions when defending on the line that were brilliant reads, he made the correct move time after time. Shifty Cat

musson wrote: Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down



Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there



My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games



His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,

From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo

I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line

His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita



I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,

Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval

I shot him down as you put it because he said ' Outstanding must have watched a different game to me. Thought he was poor. He needs some heavy training!



I've seen a fair bit of Catalans this year and Horo has certainly been one of their best forwards and working within our structure wwould be even better, given his respective skill set. I shot him down as you put it because he said 'plus this corker. He seems to take great pleasure out of being contrary. From what you've typed you wouldn't agree with him one bit either except the Moa part.I've seen a fair bit of Catalans this year and Horo has certainly been one of their best forwards and working within our structure wwould be even better, given his respective skill set. PopTart

bellycouldtackle wrote: I thought Horo looked like he really understood defense, he made a couple of decisions when defending on the line that were brilliant reads, he made the correct move time after time.



That's a great way of explaining it.

That's a great way of explaining it.

Defence isn't just about big hits any more. Seems to think about his game.



Shifty Cat wrote: I shot him down as you put it because he said 'plus this corker . He seems to take great pleasure out of being contrary. From what you've typed you wouldn't agree with him one bit either except the Moa part.



I've seen a fair bit of Catalans this year and Horo has certainly been one of their best forwards and working within our structure wwould be even better, given his respective skill set.



Correct I was agreeing purely with the bit about Moa

No rubbish Horo hasnt impressed me and if u believe the commentary u are even more deluded.

Im the truth sayer and wont say someone is outstanding when they havent been much as u Would to say so

UP THE TRIN !!!!

No scapegoat this year as we have been fantastic.

UP THE TRIN !!!!

if it were up the you, we wouldn't have had Wood, Grix or Huby playing for us. Remember the Shudds rejects rubbish you came out with when they signed. You're a top judge of player and always have been.



