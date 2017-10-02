musson wrote:

Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down



Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there



My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games



His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,

From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo

I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line

His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita



I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,

Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval