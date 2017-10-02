WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Horo

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Justin Horo

Post a reply
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:33 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13376
Location: Ossett
I thought the same thing - he had a great game for them, notwithstanding that their structure was a bit wonky due to injuries and such. If he runs lines like that and actually gets the ball, he'll go well.

The issue of course is if he settles in sunny Wakey and buys in to the ethos of the team; so it's very early to make any predictions - other than that NGB4C is almost certain to be on his case the first time he drops a ball.
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:34 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 320
anyone know if Moa is available . he would be a great fit ?
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:28 am
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7381
Location: Wakey
bren2k wrote:
I thought the same thing - he had a great game for them, notwithstanding that their structure was a bit wonky due to injuries and such. If he runs lines like that and actually gets the ball, he'll go well.

The issue of course is if he settles in sunny Wakey and buys in to the ethos of the team; so it's very early to make any predictions - other than that NGB4C is almost certain to be on his case the first time he drops a ball.



He's yet to don the Red White & Blue.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:07 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1702
Location: wakefield
I thought Horo looked like he really understood defense, he made a couple of decisions when defending on the line that were brilliant reads, he made the correct move time after time.
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:24 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4004
musson wrote:
Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down

Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there

My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games

His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,
From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo
I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line
His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita

I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,
Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval

I shot him down as you put it because he said '
Outstanding must have watched a different game to me. Thought he was poor.
plus this corker
He needs some heavy training!
. He seems to take great pleasure out of being contrary. From what you've typed you wouldn't agree with him one bit either except the Moa part.

I've seen a fair bit of Catalans this year and Horo has certainly been one of their best forwards and working within our structure wwould be even better, given his respective skill set.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, basher11, charlie63wildcat, Deeencee, dull nickname, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, gowerthegroap, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, malpalu, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, RWB, ry21, Shifty Cat, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,2383,07076,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM