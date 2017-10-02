WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Horo

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Justin Horo

Post a reply
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:33 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13376
Location: Ossett
I thought the same thing - he had a great game for them, notwithstanding that their structure was a bit wonky due to injuries and such. If he runs lines like that and actually gets the ball, he'll go well.

The issue of course is if he settles in sunny Wakey and buys in to the ethos of the team; so it's very early to make any predictions - other than that NGB4C is almost certain to be on his case the first time he drops a ball.
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:34 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 320
anyone know if Moa is available . he would be a great fit ?
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:28 am
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7381
Location: Wakey
bren2k wrote:
I thought the same thing - he had a great game for them, notwithstanding that their structure was a bit wonky due to injuries and such. If he runs lines like that and actually gets the ball, he'll go well.

The issue of course is if he settles in sunny Wakey and buys in to the ethos of the team; so it's very early to make any predictions - other than that NGB4C is almost certain to be on his case the first time he drops a ball.



He's yet to don the Red White & Blue.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Justin Horo
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:07 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1702
Location: wakefield
I thought Horo looked like he really understood defense, he made a couple of decisions when defending on the line that were brilliant reads, he made the correct move time after time.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, BRIGGY, Cats13, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Hightown Tiger, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Lilfatman, NEwildcat, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Pound 4 Wrighty, RWB, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, wakefield1990, wakefieldwall, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,0943,16376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM