He has to take his pleasure where he can, after all it can't be fun having Newcold as your next door neighbour and having to go to the nearest KFC to get WiFi. FIL

Handy for an ice cream though M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!



Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81. PopTart

I have to say I think we'll give him more running chances than Catalan did.

He ran hard and deserved to be the money ball rather than the dummy runner though clearly that worked really well for them too. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha PopTart

Also



27 tackles, missed 1 (only Aiton was higher for Catalan)

Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down



Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there



My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games



His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,

From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo

I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line

His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita



I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,

Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval vastman

Well there is always one I suppose. You'll find out soon enough. Moa wasn't the stand out imo but there you go.



vastman wrote: Well there is always one I suppose. You'll find out soon enough. Moa wasn't the stand out imo but there you go.







'We' will all find out soon enough and I'm sure he will be great for us



You make me laugh, you talk about horo like you've tracked his career since he was an under ten



I disagree on the second part

I agree. Moa was stand out.

I just disagree with the phrase....'He was poor'

I agree. Moa was stand out.

