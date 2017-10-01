WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Horo

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Justin Horo

Post a reply
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:31 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7053
He has to take his pleasure where he can, after all it can't be fun having Newcold as your next door neighbour and having to go to the nearest KFC to get WiFi.
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:39 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1661
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Handy for an ice cream though :thumb:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:41 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9556
Location: wakefield
I have to say I think we'll give him more running chances than Catalan did.
He ran hard and deserved to be the money ball rather than the dummy runner though clearly that worked really well for them too.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:44 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9556
Location: wakefield
Also

27 tackles, missed 1 (only Aiton was higher for Catalan)
No errors no penalties
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:09 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 567
Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down

Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there

My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games

His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,
From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo
I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line
His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita

I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,
Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:32 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26307
Location: Poodle Power!
musson wrote:
Its a bit odd how NGBC is being shot down

Moa was the stand out man for Catalan, are those mocking him saying Horo was better than Moa? I'd have to agree with NGBC there

My Opinion on Horo is based solely on the million pound game, I can't recall seeing him in the NRL, that's not a negative, its just impossible to remember all the players and I very rarely watch Catalan games

His defense was v v stong, it stud out in fact,
From an attacking point of view he was given hardly any ball of any description,I think that's because most the of Catalans attack was on the other side to Horo
I'd like to think with his size & physique (another area he stands out) and some good quality ball from miller we'll hopefully have some one on the right edge that can bust though the line
His effort running dummy lines was excellent, almost constant in fact, an area we don't press much with exception to Fifita

I'm looking forward to seeing him play and grow in to our team,
Ultimately if Kear and Chester rate him he has my instant approval


Well there is always one I suppose. You'll find out soon enough. Moa wasn't the stand out imo but there you go.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:59 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 567
vastman wrote:
Well there is always one I suppose. You'll find out soon enough. Moa wasn't the stand out imo but there you go.


:lol:

'We' will all find out soon enough and I'm sure he will be great for us

You make me laugh, you talk about horo like you've tracked his career since he was an under ten

I disagree on the second part
Moa was the stand out man for Catalan
Re: Justin Horo
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:11 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9556
Location: wakefield
I agree. Moa was stand out.
I just disagree with the phrase....'He was poor'
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], bren2k, captaincaveman, cheshirecat57, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, musson, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, Smew, supersuperfc, vastman, wakefieldwall and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,6903,20576,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM