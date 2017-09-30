WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Respect.

Respect.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:14 pm
ricardo07
Just finished watching Derek Beaumont's interview after the game on Sky.

Massive respect to DB, no excuses and said that best side won.

With hindsight, hope he realises that age catches up with everyone and that youth is the way forward.

Good luck for next season, really enjoyed my visit to LSV this year when Wakefield were there.

Looking forward to your game with Toronto next season.

