Rotherham Fev Fan wrote: Well aye.... they have and will continue to bring lots to Super league.

Im not the one saying Leigh bring nowt to the table.... but it's plain daft to suggest cats don't



Lol..... it's a Saturday night.... I'm towin She carries on through it all......

She's a Waterfall Cokey

Rotherham Fev Fan wrote: Lol..... it's a Saturday night.... I'm towin



Sympathies-

But to those who are saying it's one game... it's not. Teams are given a whole season to show they have what it takes.

Leigh's arses fell out in the final game.... but they were in that game because they weren't a top 8 side for 23 rounds- and weren't a top 3 side of the rest.

I do think however that teams coming up should be given a years "grace" to enable them to sort contracts etc.

Leigh will still be a better side than the rest in the championship. So I expect them to be challenging next season.

Good luck guys. the future's bright the future's claret and gold GIANT DAZ

brearley84 wrote:



charlie knows well that lasted long!charlie knows





We all knew We all knew "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



As a neutral, although of the two I would have liked Leigh to win, I have to say that was dreadful to watch.



Perhaps this game should be played before the top four playoff games. Because the gulf in class is too marked. After Cas vs Saints and Leeds vs Hull we are treated to this shoite.

Perhaps do away with it altogether. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



I imagine losing in the MPG feels worse than the old system . But ive watched Cas get relegated twice and more recently be 30 mins from being liquidated. This season was always going to tough , especially with some of the players in the squad (not trying to sound condesending) . Good luck next season and I sincerely hope you come up at the first attempt. atomic

Stand-Offish wrote: As a neutral, although of the two I would have liked Leigh to win, I have to say that was dreadful to watch.



Perhaps this game should be played before the top four playoff games. Because the gulf in class is too marked. After Cas vs Saints and Leeds vs Hull we are treated to this shoite.

Perhaps do away with it altogether.



