Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:46 pm
We deserve what we got our discipline yet again as let us down you can't blame the match officials for this one its our own ability to play to the rules when our old players get tired our heads go and start to give penalties away. As for jukes keeping his job I don't agree as he been in charge of discipline all season and not been able to control it. Bad times for my one love leigh centurions
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:54 pm
See y'all next year down in the sludge....
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:55 pm
well that lasted long!

charlie knows :thumb:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:57 pm
That 2nd half was very poor from Leigh from 10-8 up those 2 daft penalties one was when in possession seemed to deflate your lads. Really gutted for you all, but gone with a whimper today . McBanana is one very lucky coach.Same as us last year it is what it is and you know what's needed but a half decent performance today would have done it I reckon?
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:58 pm
don't worry you will be swapping with hkr end of next season.
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:59 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
See y'all next year down in the sludge....

Derek thinks it’s tougher at Fev than playing a now SL team anyways!

Joking aside tough way to go down and hate the concept. Bottom of league team should be relegated end of. Middle eights for a supporter of any of teams involved is not pleasant.
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:59 pm
fosdyke99 wrote:
don't worry you will be swapping with hkr end of next season.

on what basis?
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:00 pm
brearley84 wrote:
well that lasted long!

charlie knows :thumb:


As you watch kids crying in the stands you type that. Well done mate, you are classy
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:02 pm
brearley84 wrote:
well that lasted long!

charlie knows :thumb:



:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Deserve what we got
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:05 pm
Beaumont was good there
