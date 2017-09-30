|
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 227
|
We deserve what we got our discipline yet again as let us down you can't blame the match officials for this one its our own ability to play to the rules when our old players get tired our heads go and start to give penalties away. As for jukes keeping his job I don't agree as he been in charge of discipline all season and not been able to control it. Bad times for my one love leigh centurions
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3835
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
See y'all next year down in the sludge....
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13253
Location: Huddersfield
|
well that lasted long!
charlie knows
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 946
|
That 2nd half was very poor from Leigh from 10-8 up those 2 daft penalties one was when in possession seemed to deflate your lads. Really gutted for you all, but gone with a whimper today . McBanana is one very lucky coach.Same as us last year it is what it is and you know what's needed but a half decent performance today would have done it I reckon?
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 72
|
don't worry you will be swapping with hkr end of next season.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:59 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 02, 2005 5:43 pm
Posts: 32
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
See y'all next year down in the sludge....
Derek thinks it’s tougher at Fev than playing a now SL team anyways!
Joking aside tough way to go down and hate the concept. Bottom of league team should be relegated end of. Middle eights for a supporter of any of teams involved is not pleasant.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:59 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 02, 2005 5:43 pm
Posts: 32
|
fosdyke99 wrote:
don't worry you will be swapping with hkr end of next season.
on what basis?
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: Vancouver, Canada
|
brearley84 wrote:
well that lasted long!
charlie knows
As you watch kids crying in the stands you type that. Well done mate, you are classy
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 649
|
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 946
|
|
|