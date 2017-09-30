WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Diving

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Diving

Post a reply
Diving
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:49 pm
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 144
Diving has sadly crept into our game. It's embarrassing and needs to be eradicated before next season.

A penalty against or a retrospective ban!?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Channel Islander, critch67, feebleweasel, g_balls, Gallanteer, Kevs Head, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, Morvan, moxi1, nottinghamtiger, Parkside Freddie, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Uncle Rico and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,7112,28876,2634,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
24
- 14SHEFFIELD  
Second half: Marcon try
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
6
- 4CATALANS
TV
  
Half time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM