son of headingley wrote:
Ever heard of hypocrisy?
Yes. It means more than my using a different turn of phrase to the original poster... Ok "surplus to requirements" is probably a higher threshold than "on the scrapheap" but that's merely semantics, my point still stands...All four of those players had a good solid SL pedigree before Powell coached 'em
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:28 am
They may have had solid pedigrees, but haven't all of them been in career best form this year? Its hard not to see a pattern of DP getting players to improve rather than regress or stagnate.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:36 am
Omar Little wrote:
It's not semantics, your point still stands - as crap.
Eden - journeyman - Hudds, HKR, Salford (Gateshead?), Broncos
Shenton - released a year early by Saints
Gale - ditched by Leeds, playing Championship for Bradford
Webster - injury prone & virtually finished
You could add McShane & Cook to the list of those surplus to requirements at any decent SL club as well as a number of the unknowns who Powell has made into top players.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:44 am
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:37 am
tigertot wrote:
It's not semantics, your point still stands - as crap.
Apart from I said how good DP had done and how much better Cas are than the sum of their parts. Partly it's down to how tightly structured their game is, they're able to swap players in and out but still have them know their role. Hence I don't see Zak as that much of a loss to them (at least in attack, they'll miss him in defence especially if we manage to get our kicking game going).
My point was, and remains, that those 4 players are a rubbish example.
Fact is shenton was an England international, Gale had been outstanding in a poor Bradford side. Eden's only 26 now, hardly a journeyman...he chamced his arm aged 23 at one of the biggest teams in the NRL. Webster I'll concede looked to be on his way out a couple of seasons ago,tho he has always been a solid player.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:14 am
Meh. You don't know how close I was to including Zak in the list of players Powell had rescued from oblivion...
