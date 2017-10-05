WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Post a reply
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:41 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1512
Location: West Side, Baltimore
son of headingley wrote:
Ever heard of hypocrisy?


Yes. It means more than my using a different turn of phrase to the original poster... Ok "surplus to requirements" is probably a higher threshold than "on the scrapheap" but that's merely semantics, my point still stands...All four of those players had a good solid SL pedigree before Powell coached 'em
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:28 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8299
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
They may have had solid pedigrees, but haven't all of them been in career best form this year? Its hard not to see a pattern of DP getting players to improve rather than regress or stagnate.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:36 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15250
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Omar Little wrote:
Yes. It means more than my using a different turn of phrase to the original poster... Ok "surplus to requirements" is probably a higher threshold than "on the scrapheap" but that's merely semantics, my point still stands...All four of those players had a good solid SL pedigree before Powell coached 'em


It's not semantics, your point still stands - as crap.

Eden - journeyman - Hudds, HKR, Salford (Gateshead?), Broncos
Shenton - released a year early by Saints
Gale - ditched by Leeds, playing Championship for Bradford
Webster - injury prone & virtually finished

You could add McShane & Cook to the list of those surplus to requirements at any decent SL club as well as a number of the unknowns who Powell has made into top players.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:44 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7964
Location: SWMC Coach
Wait... What?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:37 am
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1512
Location: West Side, Baltimore
tigertot wrote:
It's not semantics, your point still stands - as crap.

Eden - journeyman - Hudds, HKR, Salford (Gateshead?), Broncos
Shenton - released a year early by Saints
Gale - ditched by Leeds, playing Championship for Bradford
Webster - injury prone & virtually finished

You could add McShane & Cook to the list of those surplus to requirements at any decent SL club as well as a number of the unknowns who Powell has made into top players.


Apart from I said how good DP had done and how much better Cas are than the sum of their parts. Partly it's down to how tightly structured their game is, they're able to swap players in and out but still have them know their role. Hence I don't see Zak as that much of a loss to them (at least in attack, they'll miss him in defence especially if we manage to get our kicking game going).

My point was, and remains, that those 4 players are a rubbish example.

Fact is shenton was an England international, Gale had been outstanding in a poor Bradford side. Eden's only 26 now, hardly a journeyman...he chamced his arm aged 23 at one of the biggest teams in the NRL. Webster I'll concede looked to be on his way out a couple of seasons ago,tho he has always been a solid player.
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:14 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15250
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Meh. You don't know how close I was to including Zak in the list of players Powell had rescued from oblivion...
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, cheekydiddles, Claypitrhino, craig hkr, Dadsylad, Danibo160, Emagdnim13, ernest shackleton, Frosties., GCM1980, Google [Bot], Him, HRS Rhino, HyperbolicRhino, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, loiner81, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, sarge1, Sherbert Dip, SmokeyTA, St_Cunningham_no9, Stevosfalseteeth, Sthelens RLFC, The Magic Rat, tigertot, Towns88, Wigg'n and 599 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,7022,89976,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM