Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4604

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4604Living the Dream

Sal Paradise wrote: Most coaches work far more on defence than attack probably because its easier and the professional mentality seems to if we concede less than our opponents we can lose rather than if we score more than our opponents we can't lose - Cas are the exception which reflects the fact they have an ex-back as a coach.



Cas have the 2nd best defensive record in SL and defense is a very important part of their game. Their attack would not be half as good without Gale and ours would be so much better if he were playing for us. So I would say it has less to do with the former position of the coaches than the class of the playmaker on the field Cas have the 2nd best defensive record in SL and defense is a very important part of their game. Their attack would not be half as good without Gale and ours would be so much better if he were playing for us. So I would say it has less to do with the former position of the coaches than the class of the playmaker on the field Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4604

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4604Living the Dream HyperbolicRhino wrote: I have read countless threads and topics about McDermott over the years, and have refrained from chipping in a) because I probably couldn't add much if anything more than others already have done, and b) because I have better things to do with my life than get into pointless arguments with blinkered haters. However, to follow on from what a couple of posters have said on here, there are no opinions which are anywhere near as valid as those of the people who've worked with him, and it's far from being a secret that the likes of Sinfield and Peacock rate McDermott very highly - this alone should be enough for anyone!



However, I can also draw upon the opinions of a close friend of mine who was on the fringe of the first team under McDermott a few years ago (very nearly got his shot during a bit of an injury crisis amongst the outside backs...). Having worked under both McLennan and McDermott he said the difference was very stark - McLennan was a really nice bloke, but didn't seem to have much of a Plan B, and wasn't overly rated by a substantial percentage of the squad. McDermott on the other hand was a complete breath of fresh air, with excellent man management skills and a very clear idea of what direction the team needed to move in. He cared about every one of the players and was as passionate about success and how to achieve it as anyone he'd ever worked with. To his knowledge, every one of the playing staff rated McDermott highly, and the way he saw it, the only kind of person who wouldn't like him would be someone who wasn't prepared to knuckle down and give everything for the team. McDermott had pretty much every single aspect carefully planned out - everyone had a role, and they knew exactly what was expected of them, right down to the much maligned Ian Kirke... sadly things didn't work out for my mate as a nasty injury curtailed his progress and eventually led to him retiring from the professional game. But despite it not working out for him at Leeds, he only ever has incredibly positive things to say about McDermott.



There will always be haters, and they will always hate. A Lot. For some reason there have been people who have never rated McDermott and have been desperate to see him fail pretty much from the start. God knows why! the success he has brought and the respect he has earned is pretty much unparalleled! At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but to me the level of hatred and vitriol hurled at McDermott (especially the pathetic "McDumbnut" brigade) goes far, far above anything that I would deem acceptable, and highlights just how far this country has gone downhill now that we're living in the Social Media age. I like Brian McDermott, and I respect him immensely. He always speaks with pride and honesty, and whether people like what he says or not, one can never accuse him of not caring. Very briefly I started to question thing ever so slightly after the debacle at Cas at the start of the season. As he always has, McDermott has since answered all my questions and proved me wrong for starting to doubt. Whatever happens on Saturday, this season has cemented his legacy as one of the best we've ever had.



Top post and spot on Top post and spot on Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15640

Location: On the road

Juan Cornetto wrote: Cas have the 2nd best defensive record in SL and defense is a very important part of their game. Their attack would not be half as good without Gale and ours would be so much better if he were playing for us. So I would say it has less to do with the former position of the coaches than the class of the playmaker on the field



Cas have a very structured attack which they have shown to work - Gale is part of that structure. Having Gale at Leeds as part of a completely unstructured attack I am unsure as to how he would add value. Cas have a very structured attack which they have shown to work - Gale is part of that structure. Having Gale at Leeds as part of a completely unstructured attack I am unsure as to how he would add value. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. tigertot

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 15239

Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer

Gale, Eden, Shenton, Webster were all surplus to requirements. It is the quality of the coaching that has made it such a potent attack. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27335

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

How was Gale surplus to requirements? "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. LJ54 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:19 am

Posts: 4

How dare you question the all knowing tigertot. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Boston Spa, BRK, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, HyperbolicRhino, Juan Cornetto, Jukesays, PrinterThe, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, rodhutch, tigertot, vsewo, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 663 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 56 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,320 3,443 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























